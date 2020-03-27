This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 29)

Guest Host: Lee Cowan in Los Angeles
HEADLINES: Dr. Jon LaPook on the value of antibody tests for past coronavirus infection
With the friction between treating COVID-19 and protecting the populace from infection vs. reopening businesses, testing for immunity to coronavirus is urgently vital. Dr. Jon LaPook explains the importance of serology (or antibody) testing for the virus, and why it needs to be done now.
COVER STORY: How to live AND work at home without losing your mind
David Pogue offers rules for conducting business and maintaining social relationships while observing social-distancing protocols as we work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. (And yes, cats are allowed!)
TIME OUT: Ignaz Semmelweis, the pioneering doctor behind hand-washing
The 19th-century Hungarian doctor determined that proper hand hygiene could make all the difference between life and death – and his ideas were rejected. Lee Cowan reports.
DUTY: The 2020 Census: How our nation in counting on us
The once-in-a-decade enumeration of everyone in America has been launched – and pandemic or not, the work of the Census Bureau will go on. Chip Reid talks with Census Director Steve Dillingham, and with other public officials and social activists, about the importance of participating in the census, which – in a time of pandemic – can be fulfilled by phone, email and online.
TIME OUT: Purell
How a small, family-owned company turned a product that no one wanted – hand sanitizer – into a necessity.
ECONOMY: Coronavirus and the sobering outlook for U.S. business
New unemployment claims for the most recent measured totaled 3.28 million. Facing an unprecedented crisis, the government is taking unprecedented measures as America's economy has come to a screeching halt. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger reports.
LIFE UNDER LOCKDOWN: Time to catch up on TV
Hollywood Reporter TV critic Daniel Fienberg offers new and classic series for those housebound by the pandemic, now that we have more time to binge-watch.
POLITICS: The definition of leadership
What does leadership look like in this time of crisis? We're learning the names of top officials of states struggling with a global pandemic – Andrew Cuomo of New York, Jay Inslee of Washington, Mike DeWine of Ohio, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan – as governors are far out in front of the president in response to COVID-19, united in their bipartisan push to get what they need. Martha Teichner talks with Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, chairman of the National Governors Association, and with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, about when governors take the lead in turbulent times – in this case, a defining crisis for our generation.
COMMENTARY: Life in quarantine is like a sitcom
Comedian Jim Gaffigan says holing up with his wife and five kids mirrors a never-ending TV series.
ON STAGE: Sarah Jessica Parker + Matthew Broderick
The actors are working together for the first time since they married 23 years ago in the (now-delayed) return to Broadway of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite." Jane Pauley sits down with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to talk about playing a couple on stage, and whether Carrie Bradshaw and Ferris Bueller would have dated.
GAMES: Jigsaw puzzles
Many people shut in to help stem the coronavirus pandemic are turning to jigsaw puzzles to pass the time. Mo Rocca reports on their history and popularity.
GAMES: Behind the pinball
Just last month, Logan Bowden was celebrating the resurgence of pinball; his Portland, Ore., company, Quarterworld, which has nearly 100 classic pinball and arcade games, was a success – until the coronavirus pandemic made pinball parlors a no-go. But shut-in Portlanders eager to play can now rent Bowden's games for their very own home. Luke Burbank reports.
LIFE UNDER LOCKDOWN: Recommended books
Washington Post book critic Ron Charles offers suggestions for these challenging, cloistered times.
ESSAY: The Hippocratic Oath
Lee Cowan reports.
NATURE: Antelope Island
"Sunday Morning" takes us to Antelope Island State Park in Utah. Videographer: Derek Reich.
LIFE UNDER LOCKDOWN: Virtual museum-going: A guide for socially-distanced art lovers
In lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic? Explore art from among the world's leading collections — even while they're closed.
EXCURSIONS: Take a walk
Nancy Giles reports on the invigorating benefits of taking a solitary stroll to alleviate the effects of a pandemic lockdown.
