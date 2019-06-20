This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 23)

COVER STORY: Seeing red: Mankind gets closer to Mars

Mankind has never been closer to setting foot on Mars. NASA is completing construction of its new Mars rover, in readiness for its launch in July 2020, while SpaceX is firing prototypes of its Mars rocket engines, getting ready for short test flights in late 2020. David Pogue reports on the prognosis for manned exploration of the Red Planet.

ALMANAC: Alfred Kinsey

On June 23, 1894 the biologist and professor who founded the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction was born. Jane Pauley reports.

FASHION: Streetwear

Contributor Kelefa Sanneh, of The New Yorker, reports on the latest trend for clothes that are a mashup of hiphop leisurewear and high fashion.

HOLLYWOOD: Sherry Lansing, on life in Hollywood, and life since Hollywood

The former actress and producer, and the first woman to head a major film studio, became a role model in a male-dominated industry– and, while at the top of her game, boldly left the business altogether. Mo Rocca reports.

MARRIAGE: Surprise weddings

Are you the spontaneous type? Can you keep a secret? Then you might be someone to throw a "surprise wedding," with none of the angst, doting mother's advice or fighting bridesmaids to contend with. Plus, you have the fun of surprising people! Luke Burbank met an Ohio couple who sprang the big news to their guests at a party that suddenly turned matrimonial.



HARTMAN: Solo graduate



BOOKS: This week's New York Times fiction and non-fiction bestsellers

In a first for "Sunday Morning," host Jane Pauley interviews her husband, the Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist. CBS News

COMICS: The chronicles of "Doonesbury" creator Garry Trudeau

"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley interviews her husband, cartoonist Garry Trudeau, whose '60s comic strip at Yale, "Bull Tales," evolved into one of the most influential and enduring chronicles of the generational counter-culture. Now 70, Trudeau talks about his Pulitzer Prize-winning strip, and the effect his memorable characters' journey has had on him. (Originally broadcast on December 2, 2018.)

FITNESS: Jazzercize

Long before crossfit became a fad and spinning a sensation, there was the dance-based workout Jazzercise, and this '80s throwback is surprisingly alive and kicking. As correspondent Michelle Miller discovered, Jazzercise founder Judi Sheppard Missett, at 75, and her multi-million-dollar company are both in great shape.

OPINION: Dave Barry on learning to age more gracefully

Now that he is at the age when his mailbox is filled with ads for hearing aids, catheters and funerals, the humorist has some advice on how to handle turning the big seven-oh.

CALENDAR: Week of June 24

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Sunflowers



