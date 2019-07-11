This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 14)

CBS News





COVER STORY: Bowled over for breakfast

What happened when food blogger Wil Fulton tried an experiment of eating nothing but breakfast cereal for a week – 82 consecutive bowls? Susan Spencer talks with Fulton about his serial dining on cereal. She also talks with Yale University's Paul Freedman about the history of breakfasts; Dana McNabb, of General Mills, who is bowled over by new varieties of cereal; and registered dietitian Wendy Lopez, who reveals her secret to breakfast smoothies. Originally broadcast on November 18, 2018.

BEVERAGES: Tang

ALMANAC: Measuring tape



ART: Black models in modern art

A recent New York City art exhibition, now at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, explores the importance of black models as key to the development of 19th and 20th century art, through their representations by French and American artists (including Edouard Manet, Edgar Degas, Frederic Bazille and Jean-Louis André Théodore Géricault). Nancy Giles talks with curator Denise Murrell about how the Harlem Renaissance influenced painters such as Henri Matisse, and with Brooklyn artist Mickalene Thomas about black figures in art at a time of social and political transformation.

BOOKS: Colson Whitehead on "The Nickel Boys"

Author Colson Whitehead won a Pulitzer Prize for his bestselling 2016 novel "The Underground Railroad." He talks with Lee Cowan about his latest novel, "The Nickel Boys," a fictional tale of cruelty and trauma based on the notorious Alfred G. Dozer School for Boys outside Tallahassee, where the neglect and abuse of children was rampant for decades.

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the lunar surface. NASA

APOLLO 11: To the Moon!

Jeffrey Kluger, editor-at-large at Time magazine, recounts the human landmark of landing men on the lunar surface. Kluger talks with Apollo 11 command module pilot Michael Collins and astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and, in archive footage, hears from mission commander Neil Armstrong about the achievement of the first Moon landing, and of the "magnificent desolation" they found there.

APOLLO 11: Moon short #1



APOLLO 11: The seamstresses who helped put a man on the moon

When NASA needed a lunar spacesuit for the Apollo astronauts, they turned to the International Latex Corporation, and a cadre of women who normally sewed latex bras, to create a softer, more flexible spacesuit. Tracy Smith talked with some of the seamstresses who fashioned protective wear that would mean life or death for men in space, and with Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt who was the last man to walk, and jump, on the lunar surface.

APOLLO 11: The Moon, by the numbers



CALENDAR: Week of July 15

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



Judas Priest performs at the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago, May 25, 2019. Jake Barlow/CBS News

GALLERY: Summer music 2019

It's summertime - time for music at festivals and venues across the country. Photos by CBS News' Jake Barlow, Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

