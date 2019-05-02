This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 28): The Money Issue

Our annual special broadcast that looks into the many ways we earn, spend, invest, waste, lose, and go without money, featuring guest host Martha Teichner.

COVER STORY: Calling it quits

Many Americans with full-time jobs say they daydream about leaving those jobs far behind. But giving up an unsatisfying career (and the paycheck with it) is not just a fantasy, say those who have experienced the joy of quitting. Tony Dokoupil reports.

BOOK EXCERPT: Read a chapter from Seth Godin's "The Dip: A Little Book That Teaches You When to Quit (and When to Stick)"

CURRENCY: Cashless Sweden

The Swedish band ABBA has been singing about "Money, Money, Money" for years. But if you try to buy a ticket to the pop group's museum exhibition in Stockholm with cash, you're out of luck; it's one of the increasing number of establishments that has stopped accepting cash. Mark Phillips looks at how Sweden is becoming a cashless society, where transactions are all done with smartphones and devices, and where last year only 13% of Swedes could remember using coins or bills for a recent purchase.

Working from your laptop? You might as well park your laptop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. CBS News





LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!: Welcome to Tulsa

With countless people working remotely from their homes, does it really matter where they live? According to Tulsa, Oklahoma, no! The city of 400,000 that has plenty of hip coffee shops, bustling bars, and a thriving arts district also wants more telecommuters, and is willing to pay you $10,000 to relocate there. Conor Knighton talks with people who have picked up and moved to the Sooner State after signing up for the Tulsa Remote program.

As much as 40 percent of merchandise purchased online is returned, destined for the secondary market. CBS News

COMMERCE: Many happy returns

Typically about 8% of items purchased at a store will be returned; for ecommerce sites, that can be 25% to 40%. And all the stuff that stores cannot easily resell will wind up in the secondary market, where one company's trash can become other people's treasure. Rita Braver visits liquidators who process and resell goods that are just as good as new, or even newer.

Hundreds of exhibitors participate in the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, the largest pizza show in the world. CBS News





FOOD: A slice of the pizza business

For one week every year, the center of the known pizza universe isn't Naples, Italy, or New York (or even Chicago); it's Las Vegas, when the International Pizza Expo rolls into town, bringing with it thousands of professional pizza-makers, and those dreaming of getting into the business. Luke Burbank talks with aspiring pizzeria owners, and those who have pursued their dreams and are now rolling in dough.

DERIVATIVES: CBD products

Cannabidiol, a chemical compound extracted from hemp, is now at the center of a swiftly-growing industry which last year derived about $600 million in U.S. sales. Lee Cowan reports.

The price tag for the new Celebrity Edge cruise ship, operated by Celebrity Cruises: $1 billion. CBS News





TOURISM: Cruise ship design

Martha Teichner checks out how continuous innovations in ship design have made cruises a booming industry.

The "power-mom" of the Kardashians talks to "Sunday Morning" about how they've achieved success, their social media status, and trademarking the term "Momager." CBS News





SUNDAY PROFILE: Kris Jenner

You might say the Kardashians changed the way we look at money and fame. Now, meet the woman who literally gave birth to the most influential family of celebrities on the planet, as Tracy Smith sits down with Kris Jenner.

PREVIEW: Kris Jenner as the force behind a family empire worth billions

SAFE KEEPING: Safecracking

Safecrackers have been around as long as safes have. And while safecracking in real life may not be as dramatic as it appears in the movies, for the pros an uncracked safe is a challenge to be savored. David Pogue talked to some experts on manipulating open safes for whatever possible treasures await inside.

Joshua Baron, Seattle's "Karakoe Baron," with Nancy Giles. CBS News





MUSIC: Singing the praises of karaoke

Nancy Giles finds out that the inventor of karaoke is still singing a happy tune.

