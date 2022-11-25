This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 27, 2022: Fauci, Clyburn, Polis, Johnson, Chertoff
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
Dr. Anthony Fauci — President Biden's chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Rep. Jim Clyburn — (D) South Carolina, majority whip
Gov. Jared Polis — (D) Colorado
Jeh Johnson — Former Department of Homeland Security secretary under former President Barack Obama
Michael Chertoff — Former Department of Homeland Security secretary under former President George W. Bush
How to watch "Face the Nation"
Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
for more features.