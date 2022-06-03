This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," June 5, 2022: Schiff, Toomey, Koroshetz, Stevenson, Lucas
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
Representative Adam Schiff - (D) California
Senator Pat Toomey - (R) Pennsylvania
Dr. Walter J. Koroshetz - Director, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at NIH
Betsey Stevenson - Economics and Public Policy at the University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy
Mayor Quinton Lucas - (D) Kansas City, Missouri
Representative Adam Schiff - (D) California
Senator Pat Toomey - (R) Pennsylvania
Dr. Walter J. Koroshetz - Director, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at NIH
Betsey Stevenson - Economics and Public Policy at the University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy
Mayor Quinton Lucas - (D) Kansas City, Missouri
How to watch "Face the Nation"
Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
for more features.