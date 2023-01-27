This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Jan. 29, 2023: McCarthy, Warner, Rubio
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — (R) California
Sen. Mark Warner — (D) Virginia, Senate Intelligence Committee chairman
Sen. Marco Rubio — (R) Florida, Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman
Date: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023
