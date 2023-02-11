This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Feb. 12, 2023: Tester, McCaul, Sununu, Lujan-Grisham, Burgum, Moore
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
Sen. Jon Tester — (D) Montana
Rep. Michael McCaul — (R) Texas, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee
Plus, a governor's panel with:
Gov. Chris Sununu — (R) New Hampshire
Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham — (D) New Mexico
Gov. Doug Burgum — (R) North Dakota
Gov. Wes Moore — (D) Maryland
How to watch "Face the Nation"
Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
