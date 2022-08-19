This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," August 21, 2022: Cardona, Turner, Birx, Laufman, Klieman, O'Keefe, Walter

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

Miguel Cardona – Secretary of Education

Rep. Mike Turner – (R–Ohio), ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator

Analysis on the latest legal developments and investigations involving former President Trump:

David Laufman – Former chief of counterintelligence, U.S. Department of Justice

Rikki Klieman – CBS News legal analyst

Political panel:

Ed O'Keefe – CBS News senior White House and political correspondent

Amy Walter – Publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter

How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

