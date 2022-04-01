This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," April 3, 2022: Zelenskyy, Hill, McMaster, Raskin, Adams
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" guest lineup:
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy - President of Ukraine
- Fiona Hill - Former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs
- Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster (Ret.) - Former National Security Adviser
- Jamie Raskin - (D-MD), Member, Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 Attack
- Mayor Eric Adams - (D) New York City
Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022
