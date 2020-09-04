This week on "Face the Nation," September 6, 2020: Rubenstein, el-Erian, Lowery, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Mohamed el-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Advisor

Allianz Chief Economic Advisor David M. Rubenstein, Author of The American Story and co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group

Author of The American Story and co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Wes Lowery, "60 in 6" Quibi Correspondent

"60 in 6" Quibi Correspondent Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director



