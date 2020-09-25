This week on "Face the Nation," September 27, 2020: Meadows, McGahn, Johnson, Coons, Parker, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Mark Meadows, White House Chief of Staff

White House Chief of Staff Don McGahn, Former White House Counsel



Former White House Counsel Jeh Johnson, Former Homeland Security Secretary

Former Homeland Security Secretary Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware

D-Delaware Doug Parker, American Airlines CEO

American Airlines CEO Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.