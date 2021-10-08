This week on "Face the Nation," October 10, 2021: Schiff, Hill, Daly, Gottlieb, Krebs

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Rep. Adam Schiff, (D) California, Author, "Midnight in Washington"

(D) California, Author, "Midnight in Washington" Fiona Hill, Former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs

Former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Mary C. Daly, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Chris Krebs, CBS News Cybersecurity Expert and Analyst, Partner, Krebs Stamos Group, Former Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

CBS News Cybersecurity Expert and Analyst, Partner, Krebs Stamos Group, Former Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director



How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.