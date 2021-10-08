This week on "Face the Nation," October 10, 2021: Schiff, Hill, Daly, Gottlieb, Krebs
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
- Rep. Adam Schiff, (D) California, Author, "Midnight in Washington"
- Fiona Hill, Former National Security Council Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs
- Mary C. Daly, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- Chris Krebs, CBS News Cybersecurity Expert and Analyst, Partner, Krebs Stamos Group, Former Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
- Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director
How to watch "Face the Nation"
Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.