This week on "Face the Nation," November 21, 2021: Gillibrand, Cruz, Johnson, Gottlieb

/ CBS News

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-NY)
  • Sen. Ted Cruz, (R-TX)
  • Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP  
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner  
  • Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director  

How to watch "Face the Nation"

  • Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

  • TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation."

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

First published on November 19, 2021 / 4:59 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

