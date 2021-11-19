This week on "Face the Nation," November 21, 2021: Gillibrand, Cruz, Johnson, Gottlieb
"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, (D-NY)
- Sen. Ted Cruz, (R-TX)
- Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director
Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021
