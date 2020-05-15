This week on "Face the Nation," May 17, 2020: Azar, Pelosi, Gottlieb, Cohn, Babineaux-Fontenot

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services



Secretary of Health and Human Services Rep. Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker

House Speaker Gary Cohn , Former Director of the National Economic Council

, Former Director of the National Economic Council Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner



Former FDA Commissioner Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America



How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2020

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.