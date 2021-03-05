CBS News March 5, 2021, 5:10 PM

This week on "Face the Nation," March 7, 2021: Fauci, Justice, Murphy, Crump, Gottlieb

Biden calls for teachers to be vaccinated
Biden calls for teachers to be vaccinated

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden
    Director, Director, National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
  • Gov. Jim Justice, (R-West Virginia)
  • Gov. Phil Murphy, (D-New Jersey)
  • Benjamin Crump, Civil Rights Attorney for the Family of George Floyd
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • Plus, a focus group on the impact of COVID over the last year.  

