This week on "Face the Nation," June 20, 2021: Schiff, Hill, Bunch, Pink, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Rep. Adam Schiff - (D) California, House Intelligence Committee Chairman

(D) California, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Fiona Hill - Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution Center on the United States & Europe, Former Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, National Security Council

Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution Center on the United States & Europe, Former Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, National Security Council Lonnie G. Bunch III - Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution

Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Daniel Pink - Author, "When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing"

Author, "When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing" Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.