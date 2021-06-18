Live

This week on "Face the Nation," June 20, 2021: Schiff, Hill, Bunch, Pink, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Rep. Adam Schiff - (D) California, House Intelligence Committee Chairman
  • Fiona Hill - Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution Center on the United States & Europe, Former Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs, National Security Council
  • Lonnie G. Bunch III - Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution
  • Daniel Pink - Author, "When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing"
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner

  Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021

