This week on "Face the Nation," July 26, 2020: Pelosi, Cruz, Woods, Salvanto, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas

R-Texas Eugene Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, Atrium Health

President and Chief Executive Officer, Atrium Health Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections and Surveys Director

CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2020

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.