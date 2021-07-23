Live

Watch CBSN Live

This week on "Face the Nation," July 25: Raimondo, Lucas, Adams, Gottlieb, Leonnig, Rucker

/ CBS News

Risk of low vaccinations, Delta variant
Risk of low vaccinations, Delta variant 02:19

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Gina Raimondo - U.S. Secretary of Commerce
  • Quinton Lucas - Mayor of Kansas City, MO
  • Dr. Jerome Adams - Former U.S. Surgeon General
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner
  • Carol Leonnig & Philip Rucker - Co-Authors, "I Alone Can Fix It"

How to watch "Face the Nation"

  • Date: Sunday, July 25, 2021

  • TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.