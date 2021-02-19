CBS News February 19, 2021, 5:50 PM

This week on "Face the Nation," February 21, 2021: Pottinger, Sullivan, Turner, Price, Gottlieb

"America is back," Biden tells Munich Security Conference
"America is back," Biden tells Munich Securit... 23:49

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser
  • Matt Pottinger, Former Deputy National Security Adviser, Fellow, Hoover Institution at Stanford University
  • Mayor Sylvester Turner, (D-Houston) 
  • Mayor Betsy Price, (R-Fort Worth)
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner  

How to watch "Face the Nation"

  • Date: Sunday, February 21, 2021

  • TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.