This week on "Face the Nation," December 27, 2020: DeWine, Whitmer, Budde Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:
- Governor Mike DeWine, R-Ohio
- Governor Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan
- Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop of Washington
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
- Authors Panel: Susan Glasser, Peter Baker, Jon Meacham, Isabel Wilkerson
- Predictions from CBS Correspondents: Major Garrett, Nancy Cordes, Jeff Pegues, David Martin, Ed O'Keefe, Paula Reid, Kris Van Cleave
Date: Sunday, December 27, 2020
