This week on "Face the Nation," August 8: Cardona, Hutchinson, Carvalho, Gottlieb, Ripley

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

Miguel Cardona - U.S. Secretary of Education

U.S. Secretary of Education Gov. Asa Hutchinson - (R) Arkansas

(R) Arkansas Alberto Carvalho - Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner Amanda Ripley - Author, "High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out"



How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, August 8, 2021

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.