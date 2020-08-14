This week on "Face the Nation," August 16, 2020: Kushner, Lightfoot, Reeves, Alperovitch Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Jared Kushner, White House Senior Adviser

Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago

Governor Tate Reeves, (R) Mississippi

Dmitri Alperovitch, Former CrowdStrike CEO

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner



How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, August 16, 2020

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

