This week on "Face the Nation," April 26, 2020: Hogan, Breed, Moynihan, Diller, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Gov. Larry Hogan, R, Maryland

R, Maryland Mayor London Breed, D, San Francisco, CA

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America

CEO of Bank of America Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC and Expedia

Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC and Expedia Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2020

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.