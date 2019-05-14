Think Starbucks is expensive? This coffee costs $75 a cup

Unroasted beans fetched a record $803 per pound at auction, and cost nearly $1,200 after roasting.

A Southern California chain purchased 10 pounds of the organic beans used to make an exclusive brew known as Elida Geisha Natural.

Klatch Coffee Roasters is offering 18 grams of the exclusive beans for $75, or enough to make a cup.



Alas, there are no free refills for caffeine aficionados who are willing to pay 75 bucks for a cup of rare java now being served in a chain of Southern California coffee houses.

Klatch Coffee Roasters bought 10 pounds of a single-source organic coffee bean used to make an exclusive brew called Elida Natural Geisha. The bean fetched a record $803 a pound at auction and almost $1,200 after roasting.

Those 10 pounds represent only 10% of the 100 pounds auctioned off worldwide at the Best of Panama green coffee auction held by the Speciality Coffee Association of Panama in July 2018.

Billed as a rare variety of Arabica coffee with origins in Ethiopia that went to Panama by way of a research lab in Costa Rica, Geisha is described as having floral, tea-like and stone fruit flavors.

Klatch is offering the brew for $75 a cup at five locations in Southern California, as well as online, where 18 grams, or 0.63 ounces, of bean can be purchased.

"I will definitely pay a premium, but $75 — probably not going to be happening for one cup," customer Kevin Gandy told CBS Los Angeles at a Klatch shop in San Dimas, California.