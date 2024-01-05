We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A high-yield savings account is a great way to store your money if you want to ensure it's earning the most interest possible. High-yield accounts generally work the same way as other savings accounts but offer much higher interest rates.

Another advantage of a high-yield savings account is that the funds in them are liquid, so you can access them when you want — unlike a certificate of deposit (CD), which typically comes with penalties for withdrawing your money before the CD term is up.

But while you can typically move money out of a high-yield savings account without penalty, it may not be a seamless process. In many cases, you must transfer the money to your checking account and then withdraw it from a bank or ATM. There are some high-yield savings accounts, though, that offer ATM access, making it a quick and simple process to access your money.

These 6 high-yield savings accounts offer ATM access



If you want a high-yield savings account that gives you ATM access, one of these accounts could be right for you.

Alliant Credit Union

Alliant Credit Union is currently offering a 3.10% APY on its high-yield savings accounts. Not only do you get an ATM card with your account, but there are more than 80,000 ATMs nationwide that allow you to withdraw money fee-free. You can also make seamless transfers to other Alliant accounts and outside accounts. This may be a great choice to consider for any saver, as it has a minimum account balance requirement of just $100.

UFD Direct

UFB Direct is a service of Axos Bank, and there are no account minimums for its high-yield savings accounts. The bank is currently offering a 5.25% APY on its high-yield account, and you get a free ATM card when you open the account. The bank also offers a suite of digital tools to make online banking easier and allows for simple transfers between different accounts.

Lending Club

Lending Club is another bank offering a complimentary ATM card for high-yield savings customers. The current APY is 4.65%, and the minimum balance requirement is just $100, which makes it a good option to consider for all types of savers. Plus, there are no monthly service fees and an account can be opened online.

Synchrony Bank

Synchrony Bank is an online bank currently offering a 4.75% APY on high-yield savings accounts. An ATM card is available with this account, but you can also manage your account online or via the bank's smartphone app. If you like your experience with Synchrony, you can use the bank for other savings options including money market accounts and CDs.

SoFi

SoFi is a major financial services company currently offering a 4.60% APY on high-yield savings accounts. You'll also automatically get a checking account that earns interest at 0.50%, as SoFi does not offer savings accounts without an open checking account. You could also earn a bonus of up to $300 for depositing a certain amount in the account. There are more than 55,000 ATMs in the SoFi network, including many locations inside major retailers.

Ally

Ally high-yield savings accounts offer ATM access, but only if you also have a checking account. If you're looking for a new place to do your banking, this account could be the right call. The current APY is 4.25%. There are no monthly fees, no overdraft fees and no wire fees. There is also no minimum account balance requirement.

The bottom line

Each of these high-yield savings accounts offers ATM cards for customers to make withdrawals. This allows you to keep cash in your high-yield savings account rather than a checking account in order to maximize the interest you earn and hopefully put you in a better position financially.