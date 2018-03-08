Therapist testifies nanny wasn’t suicidal or murderous days before kids' killings

NEW YORK — The New York City nanny who fatally stabbed two children appeared to dispute a therapist's testimony in her murder trial.

A lawyer for Yoselyn Ortega says she is too mentally ill to be responsible for the 2012 killing of 6-year-old Lucia and 2-year-old Leo Krim.

CBS New York

Therapist Thomas Caffrey testified Thursday that he saw her once, three days before the killings.

He said Ortega had anxiety and depression, but no suicidal or murderous thoughts. He said she was obsessing about her teenage son who had recently come to New York from the Dominican Republic.

Ortega shook her head, pursed her lips and told her lawyer: "No, no."

Lucia was stabbed more than 30 times; Leo 5. Earlier this week, jurors saw grisly photos of the children and the bloody crime scene.