Jurors see gruesome crime scene photos in trial of nanny accused of killing kids

NEW YORK — Jurors in the trial of a New York City nanny accused of stabbing two young children to death in the bathroom of their Manhattan apartment were shown photographs of the blood-splattered scene.

The crime scene images were presented on Tuesday at the trial of Yoselyn Ortega. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the deaths of 2-year-old Leo Krim and 6-year-old Lucia Krim, known as Lulu, in October 2012.

CBS New York

A detective testified he took the photographs nearly seven hours after the children's mother found their bodies. The photographs included a knife wrapped in a towel on top of a toy refrigerator; blood smeared on the bathroom door, walls and lights switch, and blood pooled in the bathroom sink where another knife was found near a child's toothbrush, reports the New York Times.

Two jurors wiped away tears after viewing the photos. Another juror placed her hand over her mouth and held her face, while others took deep breaths, the paper reports.

Tuesday afternoon, the judge excused one of the jurors who said he couldn't be fair and impartial and asked to be dismissed.

First responders testified that they were shaken by the gruesome scene, and one paramedic said it was the worst he'd seen "other than Sept. 11," the paper reports.

Another paramedic, Kevin Orr, reportedly said it was "probably the most horrendous scene" in his more than two-decade-long career.

The motive for the killings remains unclear and prosecutors say it may never be known.