"The Punisher" reveals release date, new trailer

A new trailer is out for Marvel's "The Punisher," and it also reveals the release date of the long-awaited series. The show, starring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, will drop on Nov. 17 on Netflix. Until now, Netflix and Marvel kept mum on the show's release.

The trailer reveals some clues behind vigilante Frank Castle's violent past, including his time in the military as he grapples with his conscience.

"What we were doing was wrong," says Castle.

Later in the trailer, tech specialist Micro tells him, "The US military turned you into a hit man, Frank." The trailer also shows that the CIA is hunting him down because he was the "last witness" in a case they'd like to cover up.

Earlier in October, "The Punisher" pulled out of New York Comic Con following the deadly Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 450 others at a country music festival.

A statement from both Netflix and Marvel at the time read: "We are stunned and saddened by this week's senseless act in Las Vegas. After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn't be appropriate for Marvel's The Punisher to participate in New York Comic Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy."

"The Punisher," which has 13 episodes, is particularly gun-heavy. It shows Frank Castle taking vengeance on bad guys through all kinds of weapons.