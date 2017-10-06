"The Punisher" cancels New York Comic Con appearance, delays press

Marvel's "The Punisher" on Netflix announced that it will no longer be participating in New York Comic Con on Saturday because of the deadly Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 450 others after opening fire on concertgoers at a country music festival Sunday night.

A statement from both Netflix and Marvel read: "We are stunned and saddened by this week's senseless act in Las Vegas. After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn't be appropriate for Marvel's The Punisher to participate in New York Comic Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy."

"The Punisher," which has 13 episodes, is particularly gun-heavy. It focuses on a ruthless vigilante, Frank Castle, played by Jon Bernthal, taking vengeance on criminals through all kinds of weapons, including guns.

The show canceled its roundtables and Madison Square Garden panel. Instead of the panel, a screening of "Joe Quesada Presents: My Chat with Stan Lee," an exclusive recording of intimate discussion with the Marvel godfather, will take its place. A preview event scheduled to be simulcast out of Paris on Saturday was also canceled, and the show postponed media interviews.

"The Punisher" did not yet have a release date but it was set to hit Netflix in 2017.