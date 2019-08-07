The next "American Crime Story" season will be about Bill Clinton's impeachment after Monica Lewinsky scandal

For two seasons, "American Crime Story" has portrayed two of the most salacious celebrity-involved crimes of the 1990s, and the next installment of the FX series is no different. The third season will be dedicated to President Clinton's impeachment following his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

The show covered the O.J. Simpson trial in 2016 and the assassination of Gianni Versace in 2018. Both Hurricane Katrina and the Clinton impeachment were rumored as possible themes for Season 3.

Variety has confirmed the third season will be based on Jeffer Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President."

Sarah Paulson, left, and Annaleigh Ashford, right – two familiar faces from "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story" – are set to appear in the newest season along with newcomer Beanie Feldstein, center. Getty

Production of the new season will begin in February 2020 and it will premiere the following September, according to an announcement made during the Television Critics Association press tour, Variety reports.

Variety reports Beanie Feldstein will play Monica Lewinsky, the 22-year-old White House intern who had an affair with President Clinton. Feldstein recently starred in the coming-of-age comedy "Booksmart." Feldstein, who also won raves for her role in the film "Lady Bird," comes from an acting family — she is Jonah Hill's sister.

Sarah Paulson, who has held roles in every "American Horror Story" season and in one season of "American Crime Story," will play Linda Tripp, Lewinsky's confidant.

Annaleigh Ashford will play Paula Jones, who sued President Clinton for sexual harassment.

The season will be executive produced by Paulson, Sarah Burgess, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and of course, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the creators of both "American Crime Story" and "American Horror Story."

The anthology shows often utilize the same actors in different roles each season. In "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson," Paulson played Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson case. Ashford had a small role as Andrew Cunanan's friend in "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace."

The third season is set to be titled "Impeachment: American Crime Story," according to Variety.