The Dixie Chicks change their name to "The Chicks"

Just months after announcing their first studio album in more than a decade, The Dixie Chicks have dropped more news — they're changing their name. The trio of performers are losing the "Dixie" and will now be called simply, "The Chicks."

They officially changed the name on Thursday, Jessica Sciacchitano, a representative for the band, confirmed to CBS News. The band's website and social media channels were all updated to reflect the new name.

A one-sentence statement alluding to the reason for the change is posted on their website: "We want to meet this moment." It's signed by all three band members, Martie Maguire, Emily Strayer and Natalie Maines.

The trio also thanked a 1960s New Zealand pop duo known as "The Chicks" for "their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name," according to an additional statement provided by Sciacchitano.

By dropping the word "Dixie" — a nickname for the South that harkens back to the Confederacy — they joined a growing list of groups, locations and consumer products suddenly rethinking their names and images amid a nationwide reckoning over racial injustice.

In addition to the name change, the country stars also debuted a protest anthem titled "March March," as well as a corresponding music video.

The band's official social media channels posted the video, writing, "'If your voice held no power, they wouldn't try to silence you.' - unknown." The video shows footage from various protests and demonstrations throughout history, including the recent protests against police brutality, LGBTQ pride marches and protests demanding action on climate change.

The video concludes with a slide of a person holding a sign reading, "Say their names." The names of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among many others, then flash on the screen. The phrase "Use your voice. Use your vote," is followed by names of numerous organizations, funds and causes before the video fades to black.

The no-longer-Dixie Chicks' name change follows a similar move by the country band Lady Antebellum, which announced earlier this month that is was changing its name to Lady A, due to the word antebellum's association with slavery. However, the move drew controversy since the name Lady A was already used by a black blues singer from Seattle who's performed as Lady A for decades. A representative for the band told CBS News last week that it will continue to use the name Lady A.