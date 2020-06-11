Lady Antebellum drops "Antebellum" from band name due to slavery connotations

Country group Lady Antebellum is making a huge change to their band – they are changing its name. On Thursday, the band announced on social media it would drop the word "Antebellum," due to its association with slavery.

"When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the Southern 'antebellum' style home where we took our first photos," the band said in their statement. "As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the South that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery."

The band — which consists of members Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood — said that they are "deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts' intention, but it doesn't change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.⁣⁣⁣"

⁣The group says they have been awakened, but this is just one step. "There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism," their statement continues.

"We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors," they wrote. In the statement, the group also announced they would donate to Equal Justin Initiative through their LadyAID foundation.

The band-members signed the statement "Lady A" – their new name. Their social media channels have also adopted this new moniker.

The members of Lady A are among many public figures to make changes in the wake of nationwide protests. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin, who was a Minneapolis police officer at the time.