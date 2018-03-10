The Dish: Tartine Bakery's Chad Robertson

Chef Chad Robertson, known as the "bread whisperer," has taken a culinary journey stretching across both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America with a dual degree in culinary and pastry arts and met his future wife and business partner, Elisabeth along the way.

The couple worked and trained throughout France then returned to the U.S. where they opened San Francisco's popular Tartine Bakery. Just last month, Tartine opened its first overseas flagship in South Korea. Another bakery in the works for Los Angeles.

Here are some of Robertson's signature recipes:

Ricotta, citrus and kiwi tartine

Ingredients



Sliced country bread, toasted in butter

1 kiwi, peeled & sliced

1 blood orange, peeled & sliced

¼ grapefruit, peeled & sliced

¼ cup ricotta

½ tsp honey

Directions

1. Take the toasted bread and cover in ricotta. Then place citrus & kiwi slices on toast, alternating 1 blood orange slice, 1 grapefruit slice, 1 kiwi slice, etc. Drizzle with honey.

Little gems, ricotta, pickled rhubarb and shaved carrots

Ingredients

2 heads of little gems, picked & washed

¼ cup ricotta

¼ cup crème fraiche

¼ tsp chopped chives

½ cup carrots, peeled & shaved thin

1 Tbsp pickled rhubarb (see recipe below)

1 Tbsp mint leaves

2 tsps meyer lemon vin (see recipe below)

Directions

1. In a small bowl, combine ricotta and creme fraiche and mix well, season with chives and salt to taste. Put the ricotta on the bottom of the plate, toss the gems, carrots, rhubarb & mint with the vinaigrette and season with salt. Taste and adjust if needed. Place salad on top of ricotta and garnish with chives.

2. To pickle the rhubarb: Thinly slice rhubarb on a bias - about 2 cups. In a small pot, bring 1/3 cup white wine vinegar & 2/3 cup water to a boil and add 1 T sugar & 1 t salt. Pour over the rhubarb, and let cool, about 30 minutes.

3. For the meyer lemon vinaigrette: In a small non-reactive bowl, combine 2 Tbsps finely chopped shallots & 2 Tbsps chopped meyer lemon slices (remove any seeds) and cover with 1/3 cup red wine vinegar. Allow to macerate for 10 minutes. Whisk in 2/3 cup olive oil, and salt to taste.

Shelling beans with puntarelle, green onions and aioli

Ingredients

1 lb dried shelling beans

5½ cups water (or bone broth, or Korean broth)

1 medium onion, peeled, halved

1 bunch fresh thyme sprigs

1¼ Tbsp kosher salt

2½ Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 green onions, charred on Grill

1 head puntarelle, shaved

¼ cup aioli

2 Tbsps fresh oregano, finely chopped

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a heavy bottom pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Skim any foam that develops on top. Cook uncovered until done, and not white or chalky in the middle, about 45 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool in the bean broth. Set aside. Remove onion and thyme.

2. To serve, gently reheat the beans, ladle beans and broth into bowls, top with the puntarelle, green onions and aioli. Sprinkle oregano on top.



