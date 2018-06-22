7 home colors that can help -- or hurt -- your sale price

Home sellers are often advised to repaint their homes before listing their properties, but seller beware: The color of that new coat of fresh paint can also make a big difference.

A Zillow analysis of more than 135,000 photos from sold homes finds specific colors can either boost or crimp the selling price. The analysis controlled for differences such as the size and age of the home as well as location, and then it compared the sale prices of homes with white walls versus those with more colorful paint.

Color can influence buyers to open their wallets -- or to pay less, if it's a hue that's less than pleasing, the analysis found. The color to the entrance to a house can make a big difference, said Zillow.

"For a seller, painting a front door is one the least expensive home prep projects, but also one that can have a powerful impact on a home's sale price," said Kerrie Kelly, Zillow home design expert. "We're seeing a notable shift in home design where pops of color – particularly in darker hues of blue and gray to even black -- are becoming increasingly popular."

The good

Light blue bathroom: $2,786

Cool bathrooms are still in style. Zillow found that a light blue powder room can add $2,786 more to a home's sale price. The desired shade is periwinkle blue, which Zillow said is often found with a gray-blue tint.

Tuxedo cabinets: $1,547

This term describes top cabinets that are white or light colored paired with black or navy lower cabinets. These two-toned cabinets are often paired with a light wall color that provides a high contrast.

Light taupe living room: $2,793

Neutrals are still a popular choice for living rooms, Zillow said. The best shade is a light taupe, which Zillow describes as a warm tan with pink or peach undertones.

Black front door: $6,271

Buyers are paying more for homes with black front doors, or those with anything from a charcoal to rich jet black color. Black front doors provided the highest sales premiums of all the room and color combinations analyzed by Zillow.

The bad

Brown dining room: -$1,684

Homes with brown dining room walls sold for less than those with white walls, Zillow found. The hues to avoid are oat brown to medium sandy brown, as well as brown with yellowish undertones.

Red kitchen: -$2,310

Bright red kitchens aren't as appetizing to buyers as other hues, Zillow found. It said the reds that turned off buyers ranged from brick or barn red to a lighter raspberry red.

Yellow exterior: $-3,408

Homes painted yellow may not tempt buyers, Zillow found. It said the hues that were associated with lower prices included creamy bright yellow, flax yellow and a warm yellow with brown undertones.