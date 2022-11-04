As inflation bites, grocery chains cut price of Thanksgiving food

Grocery shopping can produce a feeling of sticker shock these days, with inflation remaining near a 40-year-high. But some of the nation's largest retailers are moving to lessen the blow by offering big discounts on turkey and the traditional trimmings ahead of Thanksgiving.

In a promotion, Walmart said it is keeping traditional holiday food items at last year's prices, including ham, potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mac and cheese, and pumpkin pie. The discounts are being rolled out now and will continue through December 26, the retailer announced on Thursday.

Walmart's turkey assortment is already in stores for those shopping early, including whole turkeys for under $1 a pound, almost half the national average, said the company, which has more than 5,300 stores across the U.S.

Lidl is selling holiday turkey for 49 cents a pound, or $1.50 less than the national average, said the Arlington County, Virginia-based grocery, which runs more than 170 stores in nine states. Shoppers can buy a full basket of foods, including frozen turkey, stuffing mix, c and crusts, sweet potatoes, cranberries, rolls and and other foods, for less than $30.

"We hope our low prices give families some financial relief as they come together this holiday season," Stefan Schwarz, Lidl chief product officer, said in a statement.

Discount giant Aldi on Wednesday started offering sales on up to 30% of holiday favorites at its 2,200 stores in 38 states, saying it would match its 2019 prices on items like brie cheese, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, rolls and apple pie.

BJ's Wholesale Club is giving away fresh and frozen Butterball turkey to members who spend $150 during one stop, either online or in a store, until November 10. Those who get a digital coupon for a free bird can redeem them from November 12 to November 23 while supplies last, according to the Marlborough, Massachusetts, company, which runs 232 clubs and 163 gas locations in 18 states.

ShopRite, meantime, is offering turkeys and other main courses to members who spend at least $400 between October 16 and November 24. The options include chicken, frozen lasagna, a smoked ham or a plant-derived tofu turkey for vegetarians.

Food prices in September were more than 11% a year ago, according to the USDA.