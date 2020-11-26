Simple Thanksgiving recipes from Bon Appétit

Andy Baraghni, senior editor of Bon Appétit magazine, demonstrated for "Sunday Morning" producer Sara Kugel how to prepare two simple, light dishes for Thanksgiving: Broccolini with Sesame Sauce, and Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Chile Yogurt and Mint.

"Yes, these recipes are not supposed to add more stress during the holiday," Baraghni said. "It's supposed to make your life a little bit more calmer and seamless, I promise!"

Broccolini With Sesame Sauce and Lemon, from Bon Appetit. Marcus Nilsson

Recipe: Broccolini With Sesame Sauce and Lemon

"Usually there's so many dishes, at least on my Thanksgiving table, that are heavy and rich, especially carb heavy," Baraghni said. "And so you want something green. And so I went with just broccolini, leaving the leaves long and elegant. They just get blanched in salted water for about two minutes, just until the tender – you still want some crunch."

Drizzled with the sesame sauce, "It's great that it's good and warm, but it's also good at room temperature. It's good cold!"

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Chile Yogurt and Mint, from Bon Appétit. Michael Graydon and Nikole Harriott

Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Chile Yogurt and Mint

"I feel like so many of the dishes you have the holidays, again, they are heavy and rich. So, the thing that's usually missing on the table is acid, so you get that here with the lemon juice and the yogurt."



