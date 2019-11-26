What stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day
A slew of retailers will be open on Thanksgiving Day, with Bed, Bath & Beyond a new addition to the list of those who've signed on to a trend of getting a jump-start on Black Friday.
Retailers including Best Buy and Target used to close their doors for Thanksgiving Day and then reopen early on Black Friday. But now, these retailers open as early as 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day with major sales and discounts in line with the same style of savings shoppers would see on Black Friday.
That's even though the idea of going to the mall on a day traditionally reserved for excessive eating, football watching and arguing with relatives is viewed negatively by a majority of Americans, according to one recent survey.
Only 28% of 1,000 Americans polled said they think stores should remain open on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com. Still, that's up from 25% who thought similarly a year earlier.
Below are the hours for stores open on Thanksgiving, followed by the retailers scheduled to be closed on the holiday, according to BestBlackFriday.com:
Stores open on Thanksgiving Day
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
- Army and Airforce Exchange Service
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- At Home
- BJ's
- Barnes and Noble
- Bob's Discount Furniture
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Fleet Farm
- Guitar Center
- Half-Price Books
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- JO-ANN
- Lowe's
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Pier 1
- Petco
- Petsmart
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx
- True Value