Authorities: Texas state trooper killed, suspect in custody

FAIRFIELD, Texas -- A man suspected of killing a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop was taken into custody more than 100 miles away, authorities said Thursday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that the suspect was apprehended in neighboring Waller County. The Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies had identified the suspect as Dabrett Black, 32, of Linsdale, Texas.

Suspect is in the Waller County area. Shots have been fired in the area of Liendo Parkway/Wyatt Chapel. Please avoid the area. Also avoid using 290 in Prairie View area. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/a4LYHiMjMi — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 24, 2017

The trooper, Damon Allen, had pulled over the suspect for a traffic violation and when the trooper returned to his patrol unit, the suspect fired multiple shots at him with a rifle, DPS told CBS Dallas. The suspect then fled.

Hours after the shooting, the Waller County Sheriff's Office said the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Hempstead, about 110 miles south of Fairfield. The sheriff's office said on its Facebook page that shots were fired, but did not indicate who opened fire.

The suspect was apprehended a short time later.

KYTX-TV reported in July that Black was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and aggravated assault against a public servant following a police chase in Smith County.

Several Texas officials reacted to the trooper's death. In a tweet, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz offered "prayers for the family and loved ones" of the trooper.

Prayers for the family and loved ones of the @TxDPS Trooper killed on duty today and for all our Troopers who are serving our state and seeking justice for the killer — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2017

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the trooper's killing a "heinous crime" in a statement Thursday. Abbott also expressed his "most sincere condolences" to the trooper's family.