Texas shooter evaded background check by purchasing weapon in private sale

The 36-year-old gunman who killed seven people and wounded 22 others in west Texas on Saturday purchased his AR-style rifle from a private seller, federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS News. The purchase allowed the gunman to evade a federal background check.

The investigation into who sold the weapon is ongoing. Authorities said the gunman was killed by officers outside a busy movie theater in Odessa. It was at least the 38th mass killing this year.

Online court records show the gunman, identified as Seth Aaron Ator, was arrested in 2001 for a misdemeanor offense that would not have prevented him from legally purchasing firearms in Texas.

FBI special agent Christopher Combs said the gunman "was on a long spiral down" before the shooting on the day he was fired from a trucking company. He went to work that day "in trouble," Combs said. He said the place where the gunman lived was "a strange residence" and that the condition reflected "what his mental state was going into this."

Police cars and tape block off a crime scene where a gunman was shot and killed at Cinergy Odessa movie theater Aug. 31, 2019, in Odessa, Texas. Getty

Investigators say the rampage began just after 3 p.m. on a west Texas interstate when state troopers tried pulling over a car following reports of a person driving erratically. The driver opened fire with an assault-style rifle — hitting and wounding a trooper — before driving off.

For nearly two hours, the gunman led police on a high-speed chase while firing randomly at people. At one point, he hijacked a mail van, killing 29-year-old Mary Granados, who was working on her postal route.

Mary's twin sister, Rosie, was on the phone with her when the gunman attacked: "She was screaming for help," she said. "And I did my best to go help her, but I couldn't get there on time."

"Did she say anything to you after you heard the screaming?" CBS News correspondent David Begnaud asked.

"No," Granados replied, "because she was already dead."

"I think that he could have taken the car without having to kill her, you know?" she told Begnaud. "He could have taken the car. That's it. That's all he needed. He didn't have to take my sister."

The suspect sped down the highway before slamming into patrol cars in Odessa trying to block the stolen postal service van. The shooter was killed exchanging gunfire with police.

Ethan Baeza was one of dozens of people who ran for safety to a nearby movie theater during the standoff between the shooter and police. "We feared for our lives," Baeza said. "It was the scariest moment of my life."

Investigators say the violence could have been much worse. "Local law enforcement and state troopers pursed him and stopped him from possibly going into a crowded movie theater and having another event of mass violence," Combs said at the time.

They say Ator acted alone, and don't believe he had any ties to terrorism.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the massacres unacceptable. "Too many Texans have lost their lives," Abbott said. "We need solutions that will keep guns out of the hands of criminals, like the killer here in Odessa, while also ensuring that we safeguard second amendment rights."

On Sunday, 10 new laws easing restrictions on guns took effect in Texas.

Jeff Pegues contributed to this report.