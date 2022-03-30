Parts of Texas under severe thunderstorm watches while others threatened by wildfires as several blazes continue to burn

Texas Governor Greg Abbott encouraged residents on Tuesday to "remain vigilant" as parts of the state are forecasted to experience severe thunderstorms, while others could see "extreme fire danger" in the next day. The weather warnings come as officials continue battling a series of wildfires in central Texas.

"With both extreme fire danger and severe storms expected in Texas today and tomorrow, it is important that Texans monitor local weather reports, heed guidance from local officials, and take proper measures to protect life and property," the governor said in a statement. "The State of Texas has been working closely with local officials to respond to dangerous conditions created by wildfires and is prepared respond to any emergencies that may arise with severe weather."

Several wildfires have been growing in Texas over the past few weeks. Firefighters in Coryell County have been battling a series of wildfires called the Crittenburg Complex since Sunday afternoon. The blaze was 33,206 acres and 55% contained as of Tuesday evening, the Texas A&M Forest Service tweeted.

Residents in nearly 200 homes were asked to evacuate Sunday due to the Crittenburg Complex wildfires, but have since been allowed back home, according to Inciweb, an interagency management system provided by the United States Forest Service. Residents in Flat, Fort Gates and Gatesville have been told to be on alert for potential evacuations.

High winds and low moisture levels are expected to create a high potential for fire growth in the coming days, Inciweb said. Officials have deployed bulldozers and military aircraft to contain the fires, according to U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood.

Another wildfire cluster, called the Eastland Complex, is 54,513 acres and 90% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service tweeted Tuesday evening. Several other fires are still burning across central and western Texas.

Meanwhile, residents in north, central and east Texas could be in for severe storms with large hail, damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and tornadoes Tuesday and Wednesday, Abbott said. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued severe thunderstorm watches and wind advisories for several counties throughout the state.

Those in impacted areas are urged to have multiple ways to receive warnings and a safety plan ready in the case of damaging weather conditions, the NWS said.