Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings close facilities after positive COVID-19 tests

The Tennessee Titans suspended in-person activities on Tuesday after three players and five personnel members tested positive for coronavirus, marking the NFL's first outbreak of the season, the league said in a statement Tuesday. Both the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings, who played the team on Sunday, have closed their facilities for the week while more testing is done.

While this is a small increase in cases, the NFL has not reported any cases that have spread between teams. "Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus," said a statement from the Titans. "Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them."

In a statement, the NFL was quick to emphasize in-person club activities for the Titans and Vikings will be suspended pending developments. "Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration."

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans dives with the ball into the end zone for a touchdown on September 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen / Getty

While the league percentage of positive cases remains low, the NFL has committed to continue daily testing throughout the season to maintain health and safety throughout the league. While the league does not require face coverings for players on the sidelines, unless mandated by state or local directives, all personnel with bench access, including coaches, must wear masks or risk large fines.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

The Titans are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. It is still unclear how the positive tests will affect Sunday's game.