NFL reportedly issues more than $1 million in fines after three coaches don't wear masks on sideline

Three NFL teams were hit with massive fines after their coaches were not wearing masks on the sidelines during games, according to NFL.com.

The Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks were hit with a $250,000 fine, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. The teams' head coaches – Vic Fangio, Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll – have also been fined $100,000.

The fines come one week after NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent a memo reminding teams that masks must be warn in bench areas.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. / Getty Images

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments," Vincent wrote in the memo, according to NFL.com. "The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations requires all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff) to wear face coverings at all times."

Vincent warned that failure to comply with the face masks protocol would "result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs."

During Monday night's game between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, both teams' coaches were also seen without masks, according to NFL.com. The Saints' head coach, Sean Payton, and Raiders' head coach, Jon Gruden, have not yet been fined.

After the game, Gruden was asked during a press conference if he was knew other coaches had been fined for not wearing a mask. "I'm doing my best. You know, I've had the virus. OK. I'm doing my best," he said, NFL.com reports. "I'm very sensitive about it, but I'm calling plays. I just wanna communicate in these situations and I apologize and if I get fined, I will have to pay the fine, but I'm very sensitive about all of that and I apologize."

CBS News has reached out to the NFL for more information on the fines and is awaiting response.