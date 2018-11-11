Shooting in Tennessee leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting inside a Tennessee Waffle House Saturday, authorities said. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said one victim died at the scene, while another died at a local hospital.

The conditions of those injured ranged from serious to critical, the sheriff's office said. None of the victims have been identified and no suspects are in custody. Lt. Anthony Buckner said one of the victims called the sheriff's office to report that he'd been shot, CBS affiliate WREG reports.

Investigators spoke with people at the scene who said the shooting stemmed from an argument over gambling, the sheriff's office said. They believe it was an isolated incident and the suspect knew the victims, whose ages ranged from 13 to 21.

The sheriff's office is encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Memphis at (901) 528-CASH.