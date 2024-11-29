Teen hockey player killed by stray bullet during ride home from game in St. Louis

A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a stray bullet last weekend on a St. Louis highway.

Colin Brown was hit Saturday night while being driven home in his father's car after playing a hockey game, CBS affiliate KMOV-TV reported.

The high school junior died Wednesday in a hospital, police said.

Police spokesman Mitch McCoy called it a "rare" situation of someone being struck by a stray bullet in the city.

No arrests have been made but police have received tips and new video evidence.

Lily Paniucki told KMOV-TV she was in downtown St. Louis for a friend's birthday party when she heard Brown's dad shouting for help. She told the station she jumped in to perform CPR. Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday.

Mitch McCoy, spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said Brown's organs were donated, the station reported.

"This donation is an example of the type of young man Colin was and the kind of family he grew up in. Their steadfast commitment to serve those around them – should inspire us all," McCoy said.

St. Louis police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

More than 200 people attended a vigil for Brown on Monday, and members of his hockey team met Wednesday to remember him. The St. Louis Blues plan to hold a moment of silence before their Saturday hockey game.

"He's the first guy to pat you when you're down and the first to celebrate you when you're up," Blake Ryan, assistant coach of Brown's team, told the St; Louis Post-Dispatch. "He was a natural leader and always quick to do the right thing."

Missouri Gov. Elect Mike Kehoe offered condolences to Brown's family in a social media post.

