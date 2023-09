Teen driver arrested after "series of intentional hit-and-run incidents" leave 1 bicyclist dead, 2 injured in Huntington Beach, California

Teenager arrested for a series of intentional hit-and-run crashes in Huntington Beach Teenager arrested for a series of intentional hit-and-run crashes in Huntington Beach 02:13

A teenage driver was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of striking three bicyclists, killing one, in a Southern California beach city last weekend, in what police called a "series of intentional hit-and-run incidents."

In the first hit-and-run collision, a bicyclist said a black Toyota sideswiped him around 10:30 p.m Sunday night in Huntington Beach, leaving him with minor injuries, said Jessica Cuchilla, a police spokesperson.

Another cyclist said he was aggressively sideswiped by a black Toyota about 15 minutes later just up the road from the first collision, police said. And 15 minutes after that, a black Toyota sedan struck 70-year-old Steven Gonzales, who was alive when paramedics showed up but died at the scene.

On Tuesday, officers discovered the suspect's vehicle in Huntington Beach, leading them to identify the teen as a suspect, Cuchilla said. The teen, who was not identified, was arrested around 9 p.m. His age was not given.

He has been booked with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of homicide, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Investigators believe the crashes were all intentional, but police did not disclose a possible motive.

The boy remained in custody Wednesday at Orange County Juvenile Hall, the Orange County Register reported.

"I would like to commend the detectives who investigated these terrible crimes for their tireless work in apprehending a dangerous suspect," Huntington Beach Chief of Police Eric Parra said in a statement. "I would also like to thank the public for their tips and support as we searched for the perpetrator."