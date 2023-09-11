Police searching for hit-and-run driver who hit three bicyclists, killing one in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach: Police searching for hit-and-run driver who hit three bicyclists, killing one

Authorities are seeking help from the public in locating a hit-and-run driver who hit three bicyclists in Huntington Beach on Sunday, killing one of them.

KCAL News

Police were sent to the area of Brad Drive and Edward Street at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening after learning of the collision. The victim told them he was riding his bicycle when "a vehicle intentionally sideswiped him before fleeing the scene," according to Huntington Beach Police Department.

The victim, an adult male, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

As they were investigating this incident, officers learned of a different hit-and-run a short distance away, near Heil Avenue and Springdale Street, at around 10:45 p.m., where a bicyclist was also struck. He suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been revealed due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

"As officers were investigating both incidents, a third adult victim called, reporting he was riding his bicycle in the crosswalk at Warner Avenue and Edwards Street around 10:00 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle," HBPD said in a statement.

Again, the bicyclist suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Witnesses have described the possible vehicle involved as a black Toyota four-door sedan that has significant front passenger-side bumper damage, police said.

Anyone with information on any of the three incidents was asked to contact investigators at (714) 375-5066.