Watch CBS News
Local News

Huntington Beach police arrest juvenile for "series of intentional hit-and-run" crashes

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Huntington Beach police arrested a juvenile for a series of "intentional hit-and-run" crashes, one of which killed a 70-year-old man. 

"I would like to commend the detectives who investigated these terrible crimes for their tireless work in apprehending a dangerous suspect," said Huntington Beach Chief of Police Eric Parra. "I would also like to thank the public for their tips and support as we searched for the perpetrator. The safety of our City is our top priority, and I want to reassure the community that they are safe. "

Officers have not identified the suspect but he has been booked with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of homicide. 

According to the Hunting Beach Police Department, the intentional collisions with three bicyclists happened on Sunday evening, between 10 and 10:45 p.m. 

The first collision happened at around 10 p.m. at the crosswalk between Warner Avenue and Edwards Street. The next happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Brad Drive and Edwards Street. Both of these victims suffered only minor injuries and were released shortly after officers interviewed them. 

The final collision police learned about happened near Heil Avenue and Springdale Street at about 10:45 p.m. The bicyclist, 70-year-old Steven Gonzales, suffered major injuries. Despite paramedics' efforts to save his life, he died at the scene.

Detectives arrested the juvenile on Tuesday at around 9:00 p.m. after locating his black Toyota four-door sedan near Warner Avenue. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 4:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.