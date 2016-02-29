Ted Cruz on Immigration: This problem will solve itself

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - During an interview with Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for Face the Nation, host John Dickerson asks the Texas senator if under his presidency private citizens would be expected to report undocumented immigrants to authorities.

Cruz responded saying that the problem would "solve itself," and laid out the Immigration plan from his website tedcruz.org.

"We'll build a wall, we'll triple the border patrol. We'll put in place strong e-verify, the workplace. We will end sanctuary cities by cutting off federal tax payer funds. We will end welfare for those here illegally, and we'll enforce the law." Cruz said.

Chris Usher/CBS

Cruz cited the controversial laws on Immigration passed by Arizona in 2010 and said the laws had their "intended effect."

"Many of illegal immigrants left Arizona." The Texas senator said and added, "and what the Wall Street Journal reported is that the effect of that, is that Arizona now spends hundreds of millions of dollars less of taxpayer money on prisons, on healthcare, on education. That means that that money is there for the citizens of Arizona."

For more of our interview with Senator Ted Cruz click here.