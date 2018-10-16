How to watch, stream the Ted Cruz – Beto O'Rouke debate

The second, and likely last, debate between the two candidates for U.S. Senator in Texas – Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O'Rouke – is tonight. With less than a month until Election Day, both candidates need every remaining opportunity to try to win over voters. The debate starts at 8 p.m. Central Time (9 p.m. Eastern) and a live stream will be simulcast on CBSN, the 24-hour digital streaming news service from CBS News.

Coverage of the debate will begin on CBSN around 8:45 p.m. ET. Afterwards, anchor Elaine Quijano and political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns will be live to provide post-debate commentary and discussion immediately after the debate concludes.

How to watch the Ted Cruz – Beto O'Rourke debate

What: Texas Senate candidates debate

Texas Senate candidates debate Who: Sen. Ted Cruz (R) and Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R) and Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) Where: KENS-TV studios – San Antonio, Texas

KENS-TV studios – San Antonio, Texas Date: Tuesday, October 16, 2018



Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Time: 8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET)



8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET) Live stream: CBSN live stream in player above



CBSN live stream in player above Follow: CBS News live blog



CBS News live blog Watch: Second debate preview

Last week, O'Rouke, a congressman representing the El Paso area, announced his campaign had raised more than $38.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The total, comprised of contributions from 802,836 individuals, is the largest quarterly fundraising haul in Senate history. O'Rouke also out-raised Cruz in the second quarter by $6 million.

The previous single-quarter fundraising record was set by New York Republican Rick Lazio 18 years ago. In that 2000 Senate race, Lazio raised $22 million in a losing bid against first lady Hillary Clinton.

Cruz remains ahead in recent polls. A CBS News poll showed Cruz ahead by six points, while a recent Quinnipiac poll had the Republican incumbent ahead by nine.