By Thom Craver CBS News October 16, 2018, 12:52 PM

How to watch, stream the Ted Cruz – Beto O'Rouke debate

The second, and likely last, debate between the two candidates for U.S. Senator in Texas – Republican Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O'Rouke – is tonight. With less than a month until Election Day, both candidates need every remaining opportunity to try to win over voters. The debate starts at 8 p.m. Central Time (9 p.m. Eastern) and a live stream will be simulcast on CBSN, the 24-hour digital streaming news service from CBS News.

Coverage of the debate will begin on CBSN around 8:45 p.m. ET. Afterwards, anchor Elaine Quijano and political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns will be live to provide post-debate commentary and discussion immediately after the debate concludes.

  • What: Texas Senate candidates debate
  • Who: Sen. Ted Cruz (R) and Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D)
  • Where: KENS-TV studios – San Antonio, Texas
  • Date: Tuesday, October 16, 2018
  • Time: 8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET)
Last week, O'Rouke, a congressman representing the El Paso area, announced his campaign had raised more than $38.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The total, comprised of contributions from 802,836 individuals, is the largest quarterly fundraising haul in Senate history. O'Rouke also out-raised Cruz in the second quarter by $6 million.

The previous single-quarter fundraising record was set by New York Republican Rick Lazio 18 years ago. In that 2000 Senate race, Lazio raised $22 million in a losing bid against first lady Hillary Clinton.

Cruz remains ahead in recent polls. A CBS News poll showed Cruz ahead by six points, while a recent Quinnipiac poll had the Republican incumbent ahead by nine.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) shake hands after a debate at McFarlin Auditorium at SMU on September 21, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. 

Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images
